Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has completed its third spaceflight and the first-ever spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

"Following the flight, and in line with normal procedures, Virgin Galactic will conduct a review of all test data gathered and thoroughly inspect the spaceship and mothership. Once the team confirms the results, the company plans to proceed to the next flight test milestone," said in the company's press release.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Virgin Galactic's shares were trading 26% higher at $26.62 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.80 and a 52-week low of $14.21.