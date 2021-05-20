fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Why Youdao's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Youdao is currently up 14.5% to a price of $25.7. The stock's volume is currently 742.41 thousand, which is roughly 268.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 276.77 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Youdao's stock was $26.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $47.7 and a low of $19.02 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares jumped 30% to $12.03. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

63 Biggest Movers From Friday

      Gainers Elite Education Group International Ltd. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares climbed 287.5% to close at $15.50 on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit. read more