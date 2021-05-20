Why Iovance Biotherapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares are trading higher after the company announced Lifileucel achieved an 86% response rate in a melanoma trial.

Iovance Biotherapeutics' stock is trading up 16.35% to a price of $18.79. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 30.71 million, about 990.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.10 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $30.25 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $54.21 and fallen to a low of $15.88.

