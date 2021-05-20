fbpx
Why Hormel Foods' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:29 pm
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Hormel Foods is currently up 7.79% to a price of $49.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.98 million, which is approximately 259.3% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.92 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Hormel Foods's stock was $47.31 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $52.97 and a low of $43.45 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

