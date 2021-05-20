fbpx
Why Analog Devices' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:22 pm
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares are trading higher after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $165 to $185 per share.

Analog Devices' stock has been rising Thursday, up 4.66% to a price of $160.53. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.20 million, about 122.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.43 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $154.59 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $164.4 and fallen to a low of $106.11.

