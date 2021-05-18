Why Luna Innovations' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Luna Innovations is currently down 13.68% to a price of $10.16. The stock's volume is currently 489.99 thousand, which is roughly 314.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 156.01 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Luna Innovations's stock was $11.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $13.05 and a low of $4.93 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.