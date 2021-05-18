fbpx
Why PAVmed's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:28 pm
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

PAVmed is currently up 7.59% to a price of $4.28. The stock's volume is currently 2.48 million, which is roughly 68.15% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.64 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.56 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.59 and fallen to a low of $1.63.

