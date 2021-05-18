fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.67
323.74
+ 0.21%
DIA
-0.61
344.26
-0.18%
SPY
-0.53
416.05
-0.13%
TLT
-0.42
137.21
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.26
174.45
+ 0.15%

Why Redhill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $23 per share.

Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading up 6.65% to a price of $6.76. The stock's volume is currently 271.29 thousand, which is roughly 121.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 222.58 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Redhill Biopharma's stock was $7.04 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.52 and a low of $5.91 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 173 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

  Monday morning saw 78 companies set new 52-week lows. read more

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more