Why Redhill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $23 per share.

Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading up 6.65% to a price of $6.76. The stock's volume is currently 271.29 thousand, which is roughly 121.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 222.58 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Redhill Biopharma's stock was $7.04 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.52 and a low of $5.91 in the past 52 weeks.

