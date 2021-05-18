fbpx
Why TOMI Environmental's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:16 pm
TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were down year over year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions' stock has been falling Tuesday, down 18.7% to a price of $2.43. The stock's volume is currently 646.12 thousand, which is roughly 603.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 106.98 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.78 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $11.3 and fallen to a low of $0.55.

