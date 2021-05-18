fbpx
Why ToughBuilt Industries' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:14 pm
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

ToughBuilt Industries' stock has been rising Tuesday, up 11.21% to a price of $0.72. The stock's volume is currently 9.95 million, which is roughly 418.52% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.38 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.9 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1.78 and as low as $0.59.

