Why Soligenix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:24 pm
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year.

Soligenix's stock is trading up 5.6% to a price of $0.94. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 309.46 thousand, about 36.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 841.50 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Soligenix's stock was $1.47 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.99 and a low of $0.85 in the past 52 weeks.

