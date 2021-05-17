fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Why Charter Communications' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares are trading lower as several media companies dip, potentially in reaction to news of AT&T combining its media assets with Discovery, which could raise competitive pressures in the space.

Charter Communications' stock has been falling Monday, down 3.26% to a price of $684.63. The stock's volume is currently 708.80 thousand, which is roughly 80.81% of its recent 30-day volume average of 877.12 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $644.19 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $712.41 and fallen to a low of $485.01.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Charter Communications's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Charter Communications's Stock Price And Volume Action Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is currently down 5.82% to a price of $609.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 523.38 thousand, which is approximately 43.1% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.22 million. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

CNBC Halftime Report's Final Trades: Paypal, Wynn Resorts, Charter Communications, XPO Logistics, General Motors

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

  Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 172 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more