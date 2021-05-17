fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Why Kosmos Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

May 17, 2021 3:17 pm
May 17, 2021 3:17 pm
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $3.50 to $3.70 per share.

Kosmos Energy's stock has been rising Monday, up 8.33% to a price of $3.17. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.95 million, about 93.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.32 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Kosmos Energy's stock was $2.97 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.69 and a low of $0.9 in the past 52 weeks.

