fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Why United Microelectronics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares are trading lower amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan where the company is headquartered.

Microelectronics is currently down 5.08% to a price of $8.11. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.39 million, about 133.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.30 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.15 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $11.28 and fallen to a low of $2.39.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why United Microelectronics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In United Microelectronics's Stock Today United Microelectronics's (NYSE:UMC) stock has been rising Friday, up 8.04% to a price of $10.35. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.01 million, about 18.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.42 million. read more

Why United Microelectronics Is Trading Higher Today

United Microelectronics's Stock Price And Volume Action United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is currently up 7.58% to a price of $10.11. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.28 million, which is approximately 16.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.79 million. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares rose 73.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.15 per share. read more