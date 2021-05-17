Why United Microelectronics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares are trading lower amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan where the company is headquartered.

Microelectronics is currently down 5.08% to a price of $8.11. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.39 million, about 133.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.30 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.15 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $11.28 and fallen to a low of $2.39.

