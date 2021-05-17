Why MicroStrategy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are trading lower amid a weekend decline in the price of bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds bitcoin as a treasury asset.

MicroStrategy is currently down 7.18% to a price of $482.08. The stock's current volume for the day is 611.87 thousand, which is approximately 100.06% of its previous 30-day average volume of 611.52 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of MicroStrategy's stock was $670.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1315.0 and a low of $109.64 in the past 52 weeks.

