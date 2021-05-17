fbpx
Why Are Discovery And AT&T Trading Higher Today?

byRandy Elias
May 17, 2021 7:23 am
Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are trading higher after the companies announced they're in talks to merge their media assets.

AT&T owns CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery owns networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet.

Discovery is the one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries.

Discovery's stock was trading 15% higher premarket at $40.97 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.14 and a 52-week low of $19.07.

AT&T's stock was trading 3.5% higher premarket at $33.35 per share. The stock set a new 52-week high of $33.35 and has a 52-week low of $26.35.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

