Why Wolverine World Wide's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:31 pm
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Wolverine World Wide is currently down 12.31% to a price of $37.68. The stock's current volume for the day is 416.36 thousand, which is approximately 94.94% of its previous 30-day average volume of 438.56 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Wolverine World Wide's stock was $39.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $44.74 and a low of $15.56 in the past 52 weeks.

