Why The One Group Hospitality's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:27 pm
The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

The One Group Hospitality is currently up 12.66% to a price of $11.42. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 557.35 thousand, about 319.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 174.29 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of The One Group Hospitality's stock was $8.05 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.9 and a low of $1.25 in the past 52 weeks.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

