fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%
TLT
-1.44
138.48
-1.05%
GLD
-1.68
173.80
-0.98%

Why ShotSpotter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ShotSpotter is currently up 24.33% to a price of $38.65. The stock's volume is currently 281.36 thousand, which is roughly 622.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 45.20 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.45 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.97 and fallen to a low of $20.26.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares jumped 76% to $5.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more