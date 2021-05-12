Why ShotSpotter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ShotSpotter is currently up 24.33% to a price of $38.65. The stock's volume is currently 281.36 thousand, which is roughly 622.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 45.20 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.45 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.97 and fallen to a low of $20.26.

