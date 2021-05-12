fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%
TLT
-1.44
138.48
-1.05%
GLD
-1.68
173.80
-0.98%

Why HOOKIPA Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading up 4.97% to a price of $17.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 253.68 thousand, which is approximately 149.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 170.22 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $13.09 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.15 and as low as $8.1.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    During Wednesday's morning trading, 57 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares climbed 281.7% to $19.85 after the company reported data showing 0% breast cancer recurrences following surgery and Herceptin treatment over median 5 years of follow-up. read more

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 93.4% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after climbing 6% on Tuesday. read more