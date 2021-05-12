Why HOOKIPA Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading up 4.97% to a price of $17.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 253.68 thousand, which is approximately 149.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 170.22 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $13.09 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.15 and as low as $8.1.

