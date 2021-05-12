Why Lightbridge's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year.

Lightbridge's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 11.34% to a price of $5.14. The stock's current volume for the day is 72.36 thousand, which is approximately 72.88% of its previous 30-day average volume of 99.28 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Lightbridge's stock was $6.02 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.73 and a low of $2.44 in the past 52 weeks.

