fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%
TLT
-1.44
138.48
-1.05%
GLD
-1.68
173.80
-0.98%

Why Lightbridge's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year.

Lightbridge's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 11.34% to a price of $5.14. The stock's current volume for the day is 72.36 thousand, which is approximately 72.88% of its previous 30-day average volume of 99.28 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Lightbridge's stock was $6.02 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.73 and a low of $2.44 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers   read more

25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) rose 758% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. IGI recently appointed Richard Foster as Head of Property, Political Violence and Contingency Business. read more

Lightbridge Shares Move Higher On Volume; Up 6%