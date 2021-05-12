Why Sonim Technologies' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Sonim Technologies' stock has been falling Wednesday, down 23.21% to a price of $0.48. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.43 million, about 1010.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.13 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.79 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1.7 and as low as $0.42.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.