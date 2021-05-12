fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%

Why Sonim Technologies' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:18 pm
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Sonim Technologies' stock has been falling Wednesday, down 23.21% to a price of $0.48. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.43 million, about 1010.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.13 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.79 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1.7 and as low as $0.42.

