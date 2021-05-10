Why Precipio Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.

"Beyond the important clinical utility and substantial impact to patient care described below, this panel is expected to increase revenues to Oncology Physician Office Laboratories (POLs) by approximately 10% (subject to patient volume), and is expected to similarly increase Precipio's revenues from existing and future Oncology POL and other laboratory customers who incorporate this panel into their operations," said the company in a press release.

The stock was trading 32.81% higher at $5.10 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high $9.18 and a 52-week low of $0.65.