fbpx
QQQ
-6.25
340.34
-1.87%
DIA
+ 2.38
345.45
+ 0.68%
SPY
-0.81
422.84
-0.19%
TLT
-1.36
140.59
-0.97%
GLD
+ 0.46
171.13
+ 0.27%

Why Precipio Stock Is Surging Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 10, 2021 1:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Precipio Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.

"Beyond the important clinical utility and substantial impact to patient care described below, this panel is expected to increase revenues to Oncology Physician Office Laboratories (POLs) by approximately 10% (subject to patient volume), and is expected to similarly increase Precipio's revenues from existing and future Oncology POL and other laboratory customers who incorporate this panel into their operations," said the company in a press release.

The stock was trading 32.81% higher at $5.10 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high $9.18 and a 52-week low of $0.65.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Precipio's Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company announced it entered into an agreement with ADS Biotec to distribute its FDA-authorized COVID-19 serology antibody tests that recently received Emergency Use Authorization. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares jumped 64.2% to $3.4962 on above-average news. read more

Precipio Shares Resume Trading, Continue Higher; Up 27%