Why Bill.Com Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 7, 2021 10:43 am
Bill.Com (NYSE:BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results and issued EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

"We delivered record results and further increased core revenue growth, driven by the value of our platform, the scale of our network, and the broad range of our payment offerings," said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. 

Bill.com Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software which automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs.

The stock was trading 13.57% higher at $148.01 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high $195.95 and a 52-week low of $61.75.

