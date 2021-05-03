fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.67
337.22
+ 0.2%
DIA
+ 2.78
336.19
+ 0.82%
SPY
+ 1.84
415.50
+ 0.44%
TLT
+ 0.65
137.99
+ 0.47%
GLD
+ 2.35
163.32
+ 1.42%

Why Estee Lauder Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byTyree Gorges
May 3, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Estee Lauder Stock Is Trading Lower Today

The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected sales results.

Estee Lauder Cos reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.86 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

"We exceeded our sales and earnings expectations, even as several markets experienced increasing pressure from COVID-19 throughout the quarter. Our growth engines of Skin Care and Fragrance were incredibly powerful," said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (52% of 2020 sales), makeup (33%), fragrance (11%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins.

The stock was trading 6.3% lower at $294.03 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $318.34 and a 52-week low of $158.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Estee Lauder's Stock Is Moving Today

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday's morning session saw 420 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 166 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    During Wednesday's morning session, 226 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more