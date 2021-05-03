fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.75
337.14
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 2.83
336.14
+ 0.83%
SPY
+ 1.93
415.41
+ 0.46%
TLT
+ 0.67
137.98
+ 0.48%
GLD
+ 2.45
163.22
+ 1.48%

Why Is Verra Mobility Stock Trading Higher Today?

byTyree Gorges
May 3, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received authorization to proceed with an order for 720 additional school zone speed cameras for the New York City Department of Transportation.

"This authorization is related to Mayor DeBlasio's May 24, 2019 announcement regarding NYCDOT's intention to rapidly and substantially scale up its school zone speed-camera program," the company said in the press release.

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. 

The stock was trading 4.46% higher at $14.05 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.38 and a 52-week low of $8.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Verra Mobility Shares Spike To Session High As Traders Circulate Social Media Mention Of Unconfirmed Chatter

https://twitter.com/DeItaone/status/1316376520672317440 read more

14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares increased by 25.49% to $8.32 during Monday's pre-market session. • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 5.51% to $4.21. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday