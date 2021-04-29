fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.49
338.51
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.10
338.60
-0.03%
SPY
+ 0.85
416.73
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.83
139.56
-0.59%
GLD
-1.22
168.13
-0.73%

Why Northrop Grumman Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 10:33 am
The Price And Volume Action In Northrop Grumman's Stock Today

Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock is trading up 3.9% to a price of $350.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 289.32 thousand, which is approximately 29.44% of its previous 30-day average volume of 982.76 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Northrop Grumman shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $318.44 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $352.12 and fallen to a low of $282.88.

