Why Northrop Grumman Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Northrop Grumman's Stock Today

Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock is trading up 3.9% to a price of $350.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 289.32 thousand, which is approximately 29.44% of its previous 30-day average volume of 982.76 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Northrop Grumman shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $318.44 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $352.12 and fallen to a low of $282.88.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.