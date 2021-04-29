Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Unilever's Stock Today

Unilever's Stock Price And Volume Action

Unilever's (NYSE:UL) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.5% to a price of $58.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 832.47 thousand, which is approximately 44.9% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Unilever shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company also announced it will resume a €3 billion buyback program starting in May 2021.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $55.65 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $63.89 and as low as $49.75.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.