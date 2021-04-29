fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.63
338.37
+ 0.19%
DIA
+ 0.13
338.37
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.04
416.54
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.84
139.57
-0.61%
GLD
-1.27
168.18
-0.76%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Unilever's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 10:34 am
Unilever's Stock Price And Volume Action

Unilever's (NYSE:UL) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.5% to a price of $58.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 832.47 thousand, which is approximately 44.9% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Unilever shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company also announced it will resume a €3 billion buyback program starting in May 2021.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $55.65 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $63.89 and as low as $49.75.

