Why General Dynamics Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In General Dynamics's Stock Today

General Dynamics's (NYSE:GD) stock has been rising Thursday, up 2.33% to a price of $189.57. The stock's volume is currently 233.70 thousand, which is roughly 20.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.13 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: General Dynamics shares are trading higher after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target of $180 to $243 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of General Dynamics's stock was $177.06 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $189.0 and a low of $121.67 in the past 52 weeks.

