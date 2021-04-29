Why Atlassian Corporation Is Trading Lower Today

Atlassian Corporation's Stock Price And Volume Action

Atlassian Corporation's (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock has been falling Thursday, down 3.44% to a price of $227.98. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 210.54 thousand, about 15.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.35 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Atlassian shares are trading lower. The company reports Q3 earnings results after the close today.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Atlassian Corporation's stock was $229.68 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $262.4 and a low of $146.06 in the past 52 weeks.

