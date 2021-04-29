fbpx
Why OSI Systems Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 10:35 am
The Price And Volume Action In OSI Systems's Stock Today

OSI Systems's (NASDAQ:OSIS) stock has been falling Thursday, down 3.86% to a price of $99.31. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.03 thousand, which is approximately 7.23% of its previous 30-day average volume of 83.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: OSI Systems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $96.95 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $101.78 and fallen to a low of $66.11.

