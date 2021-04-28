fbpx
QQQ
-1.04
341.19
-0.3%
DIA
-1.55
341.40
-0.46%
SPY
-0.14
417.68
-0.03%

4 Reasons Google's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
April 28, 2021 1:57 pm
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are trading 4.6% higher at $2414.07 on Wednesday at the time of publication.

Here are four catalysts moving the stock higher:

  • Google reported first-quarter earnings per share of $26.29, which beat the $15.88 analyst estimate, and sales of $55.31 billion, which beat the $51.68 billion analyst estimate.
  • The company announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback.
  • Google also reported first-quarter advertising sales of $44.684 billion, which is up from $33.763 billion year-over-year.
  • Several analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets.

Google Analysts Bullish Following Earnings Beat: 'Well Positioned For Reopening Tailwinds'

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

