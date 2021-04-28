Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Uxin's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Uxin's Stock Price And Volume Action

Uxin's (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock is trading up 24.13% to a price of $2.43. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 41.48 million, about 174.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 23.80 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Uxin shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Uxin's stock was $1.3 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.46 and a low of $0.72 in the past 52 weeks.

