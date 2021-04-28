Analyzing The Price Action In Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Today

Ashford Hospitality Trust's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ashford Hospitality Trust's (NYSE:AHT) stock is trading up 28.04% to a price of $2.37. The stock's volume is currently 19.40 million, which is roughly 181.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.69 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several REITs are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Ashford Hospitality Trust's stock was $2.91 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $8.51 and a low of $0.55 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.