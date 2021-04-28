fbpx
QQQ
-1.17
341.32
-0.34%
DIA
-1.20
341.05
-0.35%
SPY
+ 0.08
417.46
+ 0.02%
TLT
-0.35
138.99
-0.25%
GLD
-0.24
166.65
-0.14%

Analyzing The Price Action In Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ashford Hospitality Trust's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ashford Hospitality Trust's (NYSE:AHT) stock is trading up 28.04% to a price of $2.37. The stock's volume is currently 19.40 million, which is roughly 181.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.69 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several REITs are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Ashford Hospitality Trust's stock was $2.91 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $8.51 and a low of $0.55 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares climbed 414.9% to close at $13.85 on Monday after the company reported that the NYSE accepted its plan for continued listing. read more

58 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares jumped 227.2% to $8.80 after the company reported that the NYSE accepted its plan for continued listing. read more

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares surged 173.9% to close at $0.8052 on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop COVAXIN whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for the US market. read more

61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares jumped 202% to $74.37 after jumping over 60% on Monday. read more