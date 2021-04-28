Why NETSOL Technologies Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In NETSOL Technologies's Stock Today

NETSOL Technologies's (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 11.3% to a price of $4.77. The stock's volume is currently 604.98 thousand, which is roughly 83.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 722.07 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NETSOL Technologies shares are trading lower potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 35% yesterday.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.12 and fallen to a low of $2.05.

