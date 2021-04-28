Why FirstService's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In FirstService's Stock Today

FirstService's (NASDAQ:FSV) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.24% to a price of $169.39. The stock's volume is currently 23.69 thousand, which is roughly 56.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 42.15 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: FirstService shares are trading lower after TD Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of FirstService's stock was $154.3 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $177.04 and a low of $76.3 in the past 52 weeks.

