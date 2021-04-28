fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At ADMA Biologics's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:23 am
ADMA Biologics's Stock Price And Volume Action

ADMA Biologics's (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 22.62% to a price of $2.33. The stock's volume is currently 161.00 million, which is roughly 4881.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.30 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ADMA Biologics shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA approval for increased IVIG production scale.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.2 and fallen to a low of $1.45.

