Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Automatic Data Processing's Stock Today

Automatic Data Processing's Stock Price And Volume Action

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is currently down 4.04% to a price of $188.62. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 980.99 thousand, about 51.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Automatic Data Processing shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q3 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $184.45 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $197.28 and fallen to a low of $127.31.

