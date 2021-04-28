fbpx
QQQ
-1.14
341.29
-0.33%
DIA
-1.17
341.02
-0.34%
SPY
+ 0.08
417.46
+ 0.02%
TLT
-0.35
138.99
-0.25%
GLD
-0.22
166.63
-0.13%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Automatic Data Processing's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Automatic Data Processing's Stock Price And Volume Action

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is currently down 4.04% to a price of $188.62. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 980.99 thousand, about 51.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Automatic Data Processing shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q3 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $184.45 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $197.28 and fallen to a low of $127.31.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Automatic Data Processing's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Automatic Data Processing's Stock Today Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is currently up 3.14% to a price of $171.53. The stock's volume is currently 596.86 thousand, which is roughly 35.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.67 million. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    On Thursday morning, 169 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 140 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more