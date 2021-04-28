fbpx
QQQ
-1.22
341.37
-0.36%
DIA
-1.16
341.01
-0.34%
SPY
+ 0.06
417.48
+ 0.01%
TLT
-0.34
138.98
-0.24%
GLD
-0.22
166.63
-0.13%

Analyzing The Price Action In Synchrony Finl Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:22 am
The Price And Volume Action In Synchrony Finl's Stock Today

Synchrony Finl's (NYSE:SYF) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.17% to a price of $42.31. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.88 million, about 43.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Synchrony Financial shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $54 to $55 following the company's Q1 earnings results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Synchrony Finl's stock was $40.61 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $43.61 and a low of $15.17 in the past 52 weeks.

