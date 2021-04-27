Why Aldeyra Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Aldeyra Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is currently up 27.99% to a price of $14.14. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 38.46 million, about 5006.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 768.13 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced that it achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 INVIGORATE Clinical Trial of Reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $11.83 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.62 and fallen to a low of $2.58.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.