Why Is It Moving? Looking At NETSOL Technologies's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 27, 2021 11:02 am
NETSOL Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is currently up 29.0% to a price of $5.64. The stock's volume is currently 10.83 million, which is roughly 34085.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 31.78 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NETSOL Technologies shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a five-year contract worth multi-million-dollar renewal with a Japanese automotive customer in APAC.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.3 and fallen to a low of $2.05.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

