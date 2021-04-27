Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in NETSOL Technologies's Stock Today

NETSOL Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

NETSOL Technologies's (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 28.3% to a price of $5.45. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.09 million, about 25466.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 31.78 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NETSOL Technologies shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a five-year contract worth multi-million-dollar renewal with a Japanese automotive customer in APAC.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of NETSOL Technologies's stock was $4.54 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.3 and a low of $2.05 in the past 52 weeks.

