Why Ocugen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Ocugen's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ocugen's (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 9.75% to a price of $10.55. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 24.93 million, about 43.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 57.06 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ocugen shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of 10 million shares.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.33 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.77 and fallen to a low of $0.17.

