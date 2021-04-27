fbpx
QQQ
-1.36
342.99
-0.4%
DIA
-0.34
340.20
-0.1%
SPY
-0.24
417.83
-0.06%
TLT
-0.51
140.37
-0.36%
GLD
-0.19
167.01
-0.11%

Why Ocugen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 27, 2021 10:56 am
Ocugen's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ocugen's (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 9.75% to a price of $10.55. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 24.93 million, about 43.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 57.06 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ocugen shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of 10 million shares.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.33 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.77 and fallen to a low of $0.17.

