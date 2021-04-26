Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares are trading higher after the company and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced the EMA granted Priority Medicines designation to CTX001 for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

CTX001 is being investigated in two ongoing clinical trials as a potential one-time therapy for patients suffering from TDT and severe SCD.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics.

The stock was 7.3% higher to $135.80 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $220.20 and a 52-week low of $46.84.

