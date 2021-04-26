Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report highlighting Ryan Cohen's turnaround plan.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

GameStop shares were trading 12.9% higher at $171 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.

