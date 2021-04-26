fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.05
337.38
+ 0.6%
DIA
-0.49
340.98
-0.14%
SPY
+ 0.90
415.91
+ 0.22%
TLT
-0.06
140.12
-0.04%
GLD
+ 0.46
165.94
+ 0.27%

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 26, 2021 3:44 pm
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report highlighting Ryan Cohen's turnaround plan.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. 

GameStop shares were trading 12.9% higher at $171 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.

