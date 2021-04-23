fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sypris Solutions's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 10:02 am
Sypris Solutions's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sypris Solutions's (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock has been rising Friday, up 36.61% to a price of $3.55. The stock's current volume for the day is 13.13 million, which is approximately 2837.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 462.80 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sypris Solutions shares are trading higher after the company announced its Electronics unit won a contract for deep space program. No terms were disclosed.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Sypris Solutions's stock was $3.4 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.89 and a low of $0.59 in the past 52 weeks.

