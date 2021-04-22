Analyzing The Price Action In SolarEdge Technologies Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In SolarEdge Technologies's Stock Today

SolarEdge Technologies's (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock has been rising Thursday, up 7.9% to a price of $274.31. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 434.10 thousand, about 54.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 801.25 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SolarEdge Technologies shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $334 to $365 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $283.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $377.0 and as low as $85.69.

