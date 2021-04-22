fbpx
QQQ
-0.24
339.58
-0.07%
DIA
-0.55
341.79
-0.16%
SPY
+ -0.02
416.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.09
139.70
+ 0.06%
GLD
-0.94
169.06
-0.56%

Analyzing The Price Action In SolarEdge Technologies Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 22, 2021 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In SolarEdge Technologies's Stock Today

SolarEdge Technologies's (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock has been rising Thursday, up 7.9% to a price of $274.31. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 434.10 thousand, about 54.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 801.25 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SolarEdge Technologies shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $334 to $365 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $283.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $377.0 and as low as $85.69.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

SolarEdge Technologies Shares Move ~3.5% Higher Following Better Than Expected Q4 Results And Guidance

54 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares jumped 76.9% to close at $13.71 on Friday. read more