Analyzing The Price Action In Array Technologies Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 22, 2021 10:44 am
The Price And Volume Action In Array Technologies's Stock Today

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is currently up 5.32% to a price of $28.82. The stock's volume is currently 561.24 thousand, which is roughly 15.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.53 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Array Technologies shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Array Technologies's stock was $33.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $54.78 and a low of $25.71 in the past 52 weeks.

