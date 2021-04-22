Why Danaher's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Danaher's Stock Price And Volume Action

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is currently up 4.13% to a price of $255.23. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.06 million, about 40.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.64 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Danaher shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $227.28 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $248.86 and as low as $151.37.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.