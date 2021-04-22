Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Equifax's Stock Today

Equifax's Stock Price And Volume Action

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is currently up 16.1% to a price of $224.52. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.12 million, about 187.17% of its recent 30-day volume average of 600.73 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Equifax shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY21 guidance above analyst estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $177.53 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $196.47 and as low as $122.19.

